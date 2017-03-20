Settlement erases some of Aubrey McCl...

Settlement erases some of Aubrey McClendon estate debts

11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Chesapeake Energy Corp. has withdrawn its claim for more than $455 million against the estate of late former CEO Aubrey McClendon. It's part of a settlement of a 2015 lawsuit in which the company alleged McClendon took trade secrets when he left Chesapeake and used the information for his new company.

Chicago, IL

