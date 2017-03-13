Scottish and Southern Energy customers face a 6.9% increase in bills
SSE customers are to be slapped with a 6.9% increase in the price of their dual fuel bills, a move that will see A 73 added to their household costs. The energy giant said the hike is the result of an average 14.9% electricity price increase and will impact 2.8 million customers.
