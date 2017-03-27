SCANA hopes to finish South Carolina reactor despite Westinghouse woes
SCANA and state-owned utility Santee Cooper, partners on the project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in South Carolina, say they are working with Westinghouse to reach an agreement, subject to bankruptcy court approval, that allows for work on the project to continue toward completion of the units. The agreement, filed today with the court as part of Westinghouse's bankruptcy filings, allows for a transition and evaluation period during which SCG and Santee Cooper say they will determine the most prudent path forward for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|21 hr
|tick tick tick tick
|278
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Tue
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC