SCANA hopes to finish South Carolina reactor despite Westinghouse woes

SCANA and state-owned utility Santee Cooper, partners on the project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in South Carolina, say they are working with Westinghouse to reach an agreement, subject to bankruptcy court approval, that allows for work on the project to continue toward completion of the units. The agreement, filed today with the court as part of Westinghouse's bankruptcy filings, allows for a transition and evaluation period during which SCG and Santee Cooper say they will determine the most prudent path forward for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.