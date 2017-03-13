San Diego installs massive flow batte...

San Diego installs massive flow battery that can power 1,000 homes

San Diego Gas & Electric has taken the wraps off a new battery energy storage project that will store up to 2 megawatts of electricity -- enough to power 1,000 homes for four hours. The new vanadium redox flow battery substation was installed by Osaka, Japan-based Sumitomo Electric and will store renewable energy harnessed from solar panels and release it when resources are in high demand during peak business hours.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
"The SDG&E project is part of a trend involving utilities that deploy battery storage substations to supplement grid power supply during peak hours rather than drawing more electricity from generation sources such as coal-fired power plants."

Flow batteries if designed with maintenance in mind, can also be made redundant so the system can be repaired or maintained without taking down the entire site. With this topology, you could also change out technologies and rebuild the site for decades to come.
Chicago, IL

