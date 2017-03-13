There are on the ITworld story from 11 hrs ago, titled San Diego installs massive flow battery that can power 1,000 homes. In it, ITworld reports that:

San Diego Gas & Electric has taken the wraps off a new battery energy storage project that will store up to 2 megawatts of electricity -- enough to power 1,000 homes for four hours. The new vanadium redox flow battery substation was installed by Osaka, Japan-based Sumitomo Electric and will store renewable energy harnessed from solar panels and release it when resources are in high demand during peak business hours.

