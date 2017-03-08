President George H.W. Bush, wife, con...

President George H.W. Bush, wife, condemn Jewish threats

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are condemning recent bomb threats and vandalism against Jewish institutions in the nation. Their son, Neil Bush, speaking on his parents' behalf as they received an award Wednesday in Houston from the Mensch International Foundation , says they understand this is "not a time for silence or ambivalence or indifference."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Tue tomin cali 1
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mon Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Mar 1 what did POWER get 123
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Mar 1 how much 4 a Sign... 51
News FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07) Mar 1 Doc 54
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Feb 26 oy vey 7
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC