President George H.W. Bush, wife, condemn Jewish threats
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are condemning recent bomb threats and vandalism against Jewish institutions in the nation. Their son, Neil Bush, speaking on his parents' behalf as they received an award Wednesday in Houston from the Mensch International Foundation , says they understand this is "not a time for silence or ambivalence or indifference."
