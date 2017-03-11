Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
They currently have $3.50 price objective on the energy company's stock. According to Zacks, "PetroQuest Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily focused on growing its reserves and shareholder value through a combination of drilling development locations and high potential exploration prospects along and in the Gulf of Mexico.
