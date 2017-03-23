Parents accused in kid's shooting death investigated in 2014
Phoenix police say Lavarnia and her husband have been arrested following the shooting of their 9-year-old son, who police say rem... . CORRECTS LAST NAME TO LAVARNIA- This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Kansas Lavarnia Police say Wendy Lavarnia was arrested after her 2-year-old son picked up her loaded handgun and ... Phoenix police say the parents of a 9-year-old boy who was shot in the head put off calling 911 as they cleaned up evidence in multiple rooms of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|35 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|180
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|36 min
|Fcvk tRump
|1
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|9 hr
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|12 hr
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC