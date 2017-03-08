Panel rules Venezuela won't have to p...

Panel rules Venezuela won't have to pay $1.4B to Exxon Mobil

A World Bank arbitration panel has determined that Venezuela will not have to pay $1.4 billion to Exxon Mobil Corp. for confiscating company assets during a wave of nationalizations. The Washington-based panel issued a ruling Friday that annulled most of the $1.6 billion judgment against Venezuela.

