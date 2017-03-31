OPG head likely to top 'sunshine list' again, list released on Friday
Ontario Power Generation says its CEO will be paid a maximum of $1.9 million, but the Crown corporation is not changing the proposed $3.8-million compensation cap the premier had asked to be revised. In a letter to the government, OPG says its board "took great care" in arriving at the $3.8-million cap, but has voluntarily set the maximum compensation for the CEO at $1,937,500 - with the target at $1.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|12 hr
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC