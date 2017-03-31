OPG head likely to top 'sunshine list' again, list released on Friday

Ontario Power Generation says its CEO will be paid a maximum of $1.9 million, but the Crown corporation is not changing the proposed $3.8-million compensation cap the premier had asked to be revised. In a letter to the government, OPG says its board "took great care" in arriving at the $3.8-million cap, but has voluntarily set the maximum compensation for the CEO at $1,937,500 - with the target at $1.5 million.

