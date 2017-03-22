OIPA presents awards to Oklahoma ener...

OIPA presents awards to Oklahoma energy industry leaders

Jack McClendon, left, accepts the OIPA Legend of the Industry award on behalf of his father, the late Aubrey McClendon, from OIPA Chairman Jeffrey McDougall, at the Wildcatters Gala at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City. [PHOTO PROVIDED] A "short memory and a thick skin" were among the traits that made Aubrey McClendon an energy industry leader, Jack McClendon said of his late father Tuesday evening as he accepted a "legend of the industry" award on behalf of the McClendon family.

Chicago, IL

