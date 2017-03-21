North Dakota highway near pipeline pr...

North Dakota highway near pipeline protest site to re-open

A stretch of North Dakota highway closed by months of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline was to re-open on Tuesday, law enforcement officials said, a day after the pipeline operator said oil could move through it soon. Energy Transfer Partners LP, according to court documents filed on Monday, believes oil could begin flowing through the 1,172-mile pipeline as early as this week.

