North Dakota highway near pipeline protest site to re-open
A stretch of North Dakota highway closed by months of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline was to re-open on Tuesday, law enforcement officials said, a day after the pipeline operator said oil could move through it soon. Energy Transfer Partners LP, according to court documents filed on Monday, believes oil could begin flowing through the 1,172-mile pipeline as early as this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|31 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC