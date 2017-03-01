New York Man Charged With Assault In ...

New York Man Charged With Assault In Parking Lot At Westport Drug Store

A New York man was charged with assault and breach of peace after an incident on Tuesday in a parking lot at a Westport pharmacy. Christian Garciaduge, 37, of Flushing, N.Y., was charged with third-degree assault after police responded to a report of an assault in progress at 880 Post Road East.

