New Lead project to be among most "sophisticated" projects
Carve a few massive caverns nearly a mile below the surface of the Black Hills, haul off hundreds of thousands of tons of crushed rock, add the largest refrigeration system ever, then install the most sensitive particle detectors known to man, and you'd be ready to host what is arguably the most sophisticated science experiment ever staged on the planet. That's exactly what the Sanford Underground Research Facility and the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory are planning with the billion-dollar Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|20 hr
|PJDT watch
|273
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC