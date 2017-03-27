New Lead project to be among most "so...

New Lead project to be among most "sophisticated" projects

Carve a few massive caverns nearly a mile below the surface of the Black Hills, haul off hundreds of thousands of tons of crushed rock, add the largest refrigeration system ever, then install the most sensitive particle detectors known to man, and you'd be ready to host what is arguably the most sophisticated science experiment ever staged on the planet. That's exactly what the Sanford Underground Research Facility and the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory are planning with the billion-dollar Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.

