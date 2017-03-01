New Exxon CEO says company will boost production
The new CEO of Exxon Mobil says the company will increase production and has a mix of projects that will let Exxon respond to any level of oil and gas prices. Darren Woods also said Tuesday at a meeting with investors that Exxon is committed to increase its dividend and will buy back shares when the company has extra cash.
