Nebraska Public Power District Customers favorably rank NPPD's reputation, trust, service
More than 1,500 retail customers and 26 wholesale utility leaders who participated in a recent reputation survey believe their energy supplier, the Nebraska Public Power District, is reputable and trustworthy. Ninety-five percent of residential, community leaders, commercial and industrial customers surveyed ranked NPPD's reputation, trust and service as either "excellent" or "good."
