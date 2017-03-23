Nation-Now 37 mins ago 6:11 a.m.US to approve Keystone XL pipeline

The Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, senior U.S. officials say, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change. The State Department will recommend the pipeline is in U.S. interests, clearing the way for the White House to grant a presidential permit to TransCanada to build the $8 billion pipeline, two officials said.

