Nation-Now 37 mins ago 6:11 a.m.US to...

Nation-Now 37 mins ago 6:11 a.m.US to approve Keystone XL pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, senior U.S. officials say, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change. The State Department will recommend the pipeline is in U.S. interests, clearing the way for the White House to grant a presidential permit to TransCanada to build the $8 billion pipeline, two officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 58 min Lawrence Wolf 180
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... 58 min Fcvk tRump 1
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... 9 hr Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... 12 hr inbred Genius 20
News Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10) Mar 21 Bizness23 4
News San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar 14 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC