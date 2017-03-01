Is advancing human rights a priority for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson?
The State Department released its annual human rights report Friday, an exhaustive encyclopedia produced by its employees around the world after thousands of work-hours that details the worst abuses and crimes by state and non-state actors. But there was one thing noticeably absent from the roll-out this year - the secretary of state himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Thu
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Wed
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC