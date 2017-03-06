Iowa pipeline leak blamed on errant excavator
An Oklahoma-based company has blamed an errant excavator for damaging a pipeline in northern Iowa that spilled nearly 47,000 gallons of diesel. Magellan Midstream Partners released a statement Tuesday saying the excavator apparently didn't check with regulators about the location of underground utilities, as required by Iowa law.
