Investors bottom fish municipal bonds tied to Westinghouse bankruptcy
The sell-off of municipal bonds tied to the bankruptcy filing of Westinghouse Electric Co paused on Thursday as investors reconsidered concerns on the likelihood that construction of four U.S. nuclear power plants hit by billions in cost overruns will be completed. The four reactors are part of two projects known as V.C. Summer in South Carolina, which is majority-owned by SCANA Corp and Vogtle in Georgia, which is owned by a group of utilities led by Southern Co.
