Investment community still skeptical of TransCanada's Keystone XL going ahead
U.S. President Donald Trump has given TransCanada Corp. their long awaited presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, but analysts still aren't counting on it getting built. The company faces a long list of permits and approvals before it can start construction, especially in Nebraska where TransCanada doesn't expect a state commission to rule on the project until the end of the year.
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|4 hr
|NixonCohnStoneDrumpf
|200
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|8 hr
|visitor
|2
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|18 hr
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|21 hr
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
