Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (SRE) Director Sells $1,674,088.78 in Stock
Sempra Energy Director William P. Rutledge sold 15,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $1,674,088.78.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC