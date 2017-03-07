Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (SRE) ...

Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (SRE) Director Sells $1,674,088.78 in Stock

13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Sempra Energy Director William P. Rutledge sold 15,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $1,674,088.78.

