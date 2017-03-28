Insider Selling: Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) CFO Sells 4,072 Shares of Stock
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc CFO David L. Pitts sold 4,072 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $107,826.56.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|16 hr
|tick tick tick tick
|278
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|22 hr
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC