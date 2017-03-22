Insider Buying: Canadian Natural Reso...

Insider Buying: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Buys C$1,103,400.00 in Stock

10 hrs ago

Canadian Natural Resources Limited insider Real Michel Cusson purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,103,400.00.

Chicago, IL

