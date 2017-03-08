Hydro One Inc. On International Women's Day Hydro One Continues to Support Women in Engineering
Today Hydro One announces its continued support for women in engineering. For the past four years Hydro One has been an active member and committed $1.4 million dollars towards the Women in Engineering University Partnership with Ryerson University, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, University of Waterloo and Western University.
