Huawei 2016 sales up 32 per cent, profit little-changed
Huawei Technology Ltd., the world's biggest maker of telecoms equipment, said Friday its 2016 sales rose 32 per cent from a year earlier but profit increased by only 0.4 per cent due to higher spending on research and marketing. Huawei said it earned 37 billion yuan on total revenue that rose 32 per cent to 521.6 billion yuan .
