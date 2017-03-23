Highlights of expert report on badly ...

Highlights of expert report on badly damaged California dam

Preliminary findings by a panel of experts investigating problems at a damaged Northern California dam complex sketch an array of concerns about its condition, and whether repairs can be made quickly enough before the state's next rainy season. The Oroville Dam team was organized by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and its report was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

