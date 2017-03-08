High winds whip parts of Michigan; trees, power lines downed
The Detroit Free Press reports more than 210,000 utility customers were without power Wednesday, including 120,000 Consumers Energy customers and 90,000 DTE Energy customers. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports a fire that started after power lines were downed by high winds spread in St. Clair County's Kimball Township, prompting the evacuation of nearby homes.
