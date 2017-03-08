High winds knock out power to 68,000 customers across southern Ontario: Hydro One
Hydro One says high winds have left more than 68,000 customers without power across southern Ontario, particularly in the southwest. Environment Canada says wind gusts in the 100 km/h range that began late Wednesday morning are expected to continue into Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC