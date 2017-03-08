High winds knock out power to 68,000 ...

High winds knock out power to 68,000 customers across southern Ontario: Hydro One

Hydro One says high winds have left more than 68,000 customers without power across southern Ontario, particularly in the southwest. Environment Canada says wind gusts in the 100 km/h range that began late Wednesday morning are expected to continue into Wednesday evening.

