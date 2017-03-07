Global group sees oil supply tighteni...

Global group sees oil supply tightening after 2020, not counting Trump factor

1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

An international group representing oil-importing countries warns that the global supply of oil could fall short of demand after 2020 and push prices higher. There is a worldwide glut of oil now, and the International Energy Agency says the supply looks adequate for the next three years thanks to rising production in the U.S. and a few other nations.

Chicago, IL

