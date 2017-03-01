Fukushima cleanup chief urges better ...

Fukushima cleanup chief urges better use of probe robot

The head of decommissioning for the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant said Thursday that more creativity is needed in developing robots to locate and assess the condition of melted fuel rods. Naohiro Masuda, president of Fukushima Dai-ichi decommissioning, said Thursday that more data is needed so they can develop a better strategy for removing debris.

