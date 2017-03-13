Former Eversource CEO gets big payday...

Former Eversource CEO gets big payday in final year

9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Eversource Energy Chairman Thomas May in February 2016 in Houston, prior to stepping down as CEO in early May that year. May received $11.2 million in compensation from Eversource in 2016, up 16 percent from the prior year according to a regulatory filing on March 14, 2017.

Chicago, IL

