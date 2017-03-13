Former Eversource CEO gets big payday in final year
Eversource Energy Chairman Thomas May in February 2016 in Houston, prior to stepping down as CEO in early May that year. May received $11.2 million in compensation from Eversource in 2016, up 16 percent from the prior year according to a regulatory filing on March 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC