FirstEnergy FirstEnergy Energizes New Transmission Line in Ashland...
FirstEnergy Corp. energized a 69-kilovolt transmission line project that will modernize the local power grid to meet the future needs of Ohio Edison customers in Ashland County. The $7 million rebuild project involved removing an older, existing transmission line and replacing it with a new set of wood poles capable of carrying new, higher capacity wires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sevier couple arrested after woman reports kidn... (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Bill
|11
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC