FirstEnergy FirstEnergy Energizes New Transmission Line in Ashland...

FirstEnergy Corp. energized a 69-kilovolt transmission line project that will modernize the local power grid to meet the future needs of Ohio Edison customers in Ashland County. The $7 million rebuild project involved removing an older, existing transmission line and replacing it with a new set of wood poles capable of carrying new, higher capacity wires.

