FirstEnergy $371 Million to be Spent in 2017 in Ohio Edison Service...
FirstEnergy Corp. expects to invest about $371 million in 2017 on distribution and transmission infrastructure projects to help enhance reliability for customers in the Ohio Edison service territory. Major projects scheduled in 2017 throughout Ohio Edison's 34-county area include building new substations and transmission lines, installing equipment in existing substations, adding remote control equipment on circuits, and the inspection and replacement of utility poles.
