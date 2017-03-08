FirstEnergy $367 Million to be Spent in 2017 in Penelec Service Area...

FirstEnergy $367 Million to be Spent ...

Read more: Electric Energy Online

FirstEnergy Corp. expects to invest about $367 million in 2017 on distribution and transmission infrastructure projects to help enhance reliability for approximately 590,000 customers in the Pennsylvania Electric Company's service territory. Major projects scheduled in 2017 throughout Penelec's 31-county area include building new substations and transmission lines, installing equipment in existing substations, adding remote control equipment on circuits, and the inspection and replacement of utility poles.

