FirstEnergy $359 Million to be Spent in 2017 in Jersey Central Power...
As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the durability and flexibility of its electric transmission and distribution systems, Jersey Central Power & Light plans to invest $359 million during 2017 on infrastructure projects and other work to enhance reliability across its 13 county northern and central New Jersey service area. Major projects scheduled for 2017 include finishing construction of a new 16- mile, 230 kilovolt transmission line in Monmouth County, building a new 34.5 kV power line in Monmouth County and installing new communication equipment across the JCP&L service area to help enhance remote-control capability.
