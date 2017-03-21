FirstEnergy $166 Million in Infrastru...

FirstEnergy $166 Million in Infrastructure Projects Planned in Mon...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

FirstEnergy Corp. expects to invest about $166 million in 2017 on distribution and transmission infrastructure projects to help enhance service reliability for its customers in Mon Power's 34-county West Virginia service area. The projects include transmission enhancements to reinforce the system, along with constructing new distribution lines and inspecting and replacing utility poles and other equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10) 1 hr Bizness23 4
News San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar 14 Solarman 1
News U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke... Mar 11 Game Over 1
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Mar 7 tomin cali 1
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC