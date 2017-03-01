FirstEnergy $113 Million to be Spent ...

FirstEnergy $113 Million to be Spent in 2017 in Toledo Edison Service ...

Read more: Electric Energy Online

FirstEnergy Corp. expects to invest about $113 million in 2017 on distribution and transmission infrastructure projects to help enhance reliability for more than 300,000 customers in Toledo Edison's western Ohio service territory. Projects scheduled include work on new transmission lines, replacing and enhancing existing transmission lines, replacing equipment used to monitor and respond to grid conditions, installing remote control equipment on distribution circuits, and inspecting and replacing utility poles.

