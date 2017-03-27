Finance minister to tout Canada-U.S. trade to U.S. governors and mayors

Canada's finance minister says he intends to head south of the border next week to reinforce the importance of Canada-U.S. trade. "Our approach was to be deeply engaged with the new administration from Day 1 I've been there three times this month," Bill Morneau told a question-and-answer session following a speech about the federal budget to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.