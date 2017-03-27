Finance minister to tout Canada-U.S. trade to U.S. governors and mayors
Canada's finance minister says he intends to head south of the border next week to reinforce the importance of Canada-U.S. trade. "Our approach was to be deeply engaged with the new administration from Day 1 I've been there three times this month," Bill Morneau told a question-and-answer session following a speech about the federal budget to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Sun
|PJDT watch
|273
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC