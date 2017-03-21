Federal agencies respond to Enbridge ...

Federal agencies respond to Enbridge spill in industrial area east of Edmonton

Read more: Canada.com

Federal agencies responded Tuesday to an oil spill at an Enbridge Inc. storage site that contaminated a creek in an area east of Edmonton. The National Energy Board said staff are on site monitoring the company's response, while the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it's deploying a team of investigators to the spill.

