Federal agencies respond to Enbridge spill in industrial area east of Edmonton
Federal agencies responded Tuesday to an oil spill at an Enbridge Inc. storage site that contaminated a creek in an area east of Edmonton. The National Energy Board said staff are on site monitoring the company's response, while the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it's deploying a team of investigators to the spill.
