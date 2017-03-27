Exxon to Trump: Don't ditch Paris cli...

Exxon to Trump: Don't ditch Paris climate change deal

America's biggest oil company told the White House it believes the Paris agreement is an "effective framework for addressing the risks of climate change" and the U.S. should remain a party to it. Exxon said the country is "well positioned to compete" under the terms of the Paris deal, which was reached in late 2015 with the goal of slowing global warming.

