Exxon blasts Ny Ag over Tillerson-ema...

Exxon blasts Ny Ag over Tillerson-email accusations

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Exxon Mobil is complaining about the way New York's attorney general disclosed that former CEO and current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used an alias email account, saying it damaged the company by generating "sensational coverage in the press." Exxon said in a court filing Thursday there was nothing wrong with Tillerson having two email accounts, and that questions about turning over records should have been resolved with the company before going public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Tue Solarman 1
News U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke... Mar 11 Game Over 1
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Mar 7 tomin cali 1
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Mar 1 what did POWER get 123
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Mar 1 how much 4 a Sign... 51
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,611,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC