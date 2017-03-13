Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Giv...

Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

9 hrs ago

Energy Transfer Partners LP has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

