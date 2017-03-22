Enbridge cutting 1,000 jobs after takeover of Spectra Energy
Enbridge Inc. says it is cutting about 1,000 jobs or 6 percent of its workforce following the takeover of Houston-based Spectra Energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|105
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC