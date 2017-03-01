Duke Energy shareholders meeting to b...

Duke Energy shareholders meeting to be online-only affair

The largest U.S. electric company says its annual shareholders meeting in May will be its first without a physical gathering, with all business conducted and questions answered only online. Duke Energy Corp. said Friday the live video webcast on May 4 will make the meeting accessible to 1 million shareholders worldwide.

