Duke Energy Duke Energy, Reading Is Fundamental renew partnership to boost childhood reading skills

Following last year's successful pilot program, Duke Energy and Reading Is Fundamental , the nation's largest children's literacy organization, are partnering for a second consecutive year to minimize the summer slide and improve the reading proficiency of more than 3,000 current second graders in South Carolina. During the summer months, all children are at risk of losing some of the learning and skills they've acquired over the school year.

Chicago, IL

