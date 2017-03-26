DTE Energy Co (DTE) Given a $109.00 P...

DTE Energy Co (DTE) Given a $109.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 13 hr PJDT watch 273
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Sat FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar 24 inbred Genius 20
News Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10) Mar 21 Bizness23 4
News San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar 14 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC