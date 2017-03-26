DTE Energy Co (DTE) Given a $109.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts
The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|13 hr
|PJDT watch
|273
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Sat
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC