DTE: 231,000 customers without power as of Saturday afternoon
DTE Energy announced that power has been restored to more than 559,000 of the 800,000 customers impacted by the recent wind storm. During a Friday afternoon news conference, DTE President and CEO Jerry Norcia said the company's restoration team is fully mobilized and working around the clock.
