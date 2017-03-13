Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** China's Sinopec is nearing a deal to buy Chevron's South African oil assets for up to $1 billion to secure its first major refinery on the continent, several people familiar with the matter said. ** Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros , several sources close to the process said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.