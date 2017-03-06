Dayton Power and Light Company Miami ...

Dayton Power and Light Company Miami Valley Students Explore Energy at DP&L and Vectren Energy Fair

The Dayton Power and Light Company , a subsidiary of The AES Corporation , and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio will host an energy fair for young people from around the Miami Valley to learn cool ways to save energy on Friday, March 3, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Dayton . The Energy Fair gives 100 high school leaders an opportunity to instruct students on becoming more energy efficient through scientific experiments and demonstrations.

