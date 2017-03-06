Crews Begin Removing Lake Erie Ice Bo...

Crews Begin Removing Lake Erie Ice Boom At Buffalo

12 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Mild weather this winter is allowing crews to get a jump on removing the ice boom from where Lake Erie flows into the Niagara River at Buffalo. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the New York Power Authority and the Ontario Power Generation decided Monday would be the day when the removal of the ice boom would start.

Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

