Crews Begin Removing Lake Erie Ice Boom At Buffalo
Mild weather this winter is allowing crews to get a jump on removing the ice boom from where Lake Erie flows into the Niagara River at Buffalo. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the New York Power Authority and the Ontario Power Generation decided Monday would be the day when the removal of the ice boom would start.
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
